Cibc Bank USA Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

