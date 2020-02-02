CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 19,912 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $90,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72.

