CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $163.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $137.12 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

