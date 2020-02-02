CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 7,962 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of TransUnion worth $66,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,610,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,964,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 430.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 175,167 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.