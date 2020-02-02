CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 83,190 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Tc Pipelines worth $59,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.82 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

