CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.56% of EPAM Systems worth $65,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

