CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

EQM stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.04%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

