CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,043 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $517,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

