CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 20,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.