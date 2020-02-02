CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 400 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Anthem worth $92,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

