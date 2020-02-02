CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.