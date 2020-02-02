CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Euronet Worldwide worth $79,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.80 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

