CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $582,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

