CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Campus Communities worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

