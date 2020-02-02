CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $48.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,827 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

