CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $51.13 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $51,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $111.65 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

