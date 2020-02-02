CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $59.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $323.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

