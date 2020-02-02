CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $74.65 Million Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.54% of Gartner worth $74,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $30,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,151 shares of company stock worth $8,946,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

