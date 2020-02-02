CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $74.83 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $74,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

