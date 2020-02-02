CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $92.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $92,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

