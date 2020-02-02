CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $94.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $94,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,684,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.