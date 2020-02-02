CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $97.96 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Tyler Technologies worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day moving average of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $324.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

