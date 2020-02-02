CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Equinix worth $61,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Equinix stock opened at $589.73 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $372.75 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.19 and a 200-day moving average of $558.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

