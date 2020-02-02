CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $94,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $173.35 and a one year high of $270.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

