CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Teleflex worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $2,929,082.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,786,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,681 shares of company stock worth $7,752,001. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $371.51 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $268.05 and a one year high of $389.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

