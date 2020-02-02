CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

