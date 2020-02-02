CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of ONEOK worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

