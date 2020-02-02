CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,909,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,361,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.77% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 126.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 358.21%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

