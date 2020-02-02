CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,030,221 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 362.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,221 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.47% of Tallgrass Energy worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE TGE opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

