CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $75,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.