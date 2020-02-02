CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 30,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

