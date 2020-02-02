CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 551 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.24 and a 1 year high of $280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

