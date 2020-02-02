CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 81,937 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,937 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

