CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.