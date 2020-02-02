CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

