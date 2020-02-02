CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $88,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $15,434,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

