CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 185,670 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,670 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SBA Communications worth $94,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $249.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $177.47 and a one year high of $270.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

