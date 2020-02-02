CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 257,408 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,408 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Western Midstream Partners worth $52,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

