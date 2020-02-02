CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 47,845 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,845 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $30,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.81.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

