CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,050,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $305.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.