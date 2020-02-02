CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 792,374 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 792,374 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Kinder Morgan worth $100,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.