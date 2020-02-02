CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Autodesk worth $48,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,753 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

