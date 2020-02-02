Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Cut by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of CI opened at $192.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

