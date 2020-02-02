Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Cintas worth $74,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.12. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

