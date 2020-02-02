Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

