Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $444,882,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

