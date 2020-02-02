Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Citigroup worth $729,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.41. 17,097,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

