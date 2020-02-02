Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Citizens Financial Group worth $55,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.28. 5,990,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,008. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

