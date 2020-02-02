Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,389 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 408,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

