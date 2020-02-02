Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,770,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,729 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.